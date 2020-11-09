Perak contractor loses over RM107,000 in Macau scam

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the complainant had gone to ATMs at Ambank and Hong Leong Bank as directed and followed the caller's instructions, before realising that his money in both accounts had been reduced by RM107,996.95. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BATU GAJAH, Nov 9 — A contractor lost more than RM107,000 after he was duped by a Macau Scam syndicate member into believing that he had credit card debts.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said that the 45-year-old victim was at home in Kampung Baharu Chenderoh here, when he received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as ‘Mr Lai’ purportedly a Bank Negara officer at 03-94165679.

He said that ‘Mr Lai’ told the victim that there was a transaction on an Ambank credit card in his name amounting to RM11,188.35 for the purchase of goods from Lazada, but the victim denied it.

“The call was then connected to the money laundering division in Bukit Aman and the victim spoke to a woman named Than Kok Hwa who told him that his credit card account had been misused and he was required to appear in the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

“The victim informed the caller that he had two accounts, namely, Ambank account and Hong Leong Bank account, before he was directed to go to the automatic teller machine (ATM) of both banks,” he said.

Ahmad Adnan said the complainant had gone to ATMs at both banks as directed and followed Than’s instructions, before he realised that his money in both accounts had been reduced by RM107,996.95.

He said that the complainant then felt cheated before making a police report at the Batu Gajah police station at about 6.15pm yesterday, and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama