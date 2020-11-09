Kelantan submits two proposals on LPT3 project

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor said that the current LPT3 plan stretches from Gemuruh, Terengganu to Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, covering some 70km of road in Kelantan. — Bernama pic KOTA BARU, Nov 9 — The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly sitting today was told that the state government has submitted two proposals to the federal government for the construction of the East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3).

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor said that the current LPT3 plan stretches from Gemuruh, Terengganu to Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, covering some 70km of road in Kelantan.

He said that the first proposal is to extend the LRT3 alignment to the Tok Bali Industrial Park which will bring the total span to 100 km, with an estimated cost of RM3 billion, of which an estimated RM450 million will be for upgrading the FT482 road from Tok Bali to Pasir Puteh which spans 15km.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Abdul Aziz Derashid (BN-Kuala Balah).

“The second proposal is to provide an option to implement the project through a Private Financial Investment (PFI) for the whole alignment, with a total length of 155 km and an estimated cost of RM4.34 billion.

“The preliminary works from Gemuruh to Pengkalan Kubor are expected to be completed in April 2022, with the approved allocation of RM30 million under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP),” he said.

Meanwhile, on the current status of the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway, Azami said that the state government would apply for two projects under the 12MP, namely, Package 1A from Wakaf Che Yeh to Pasir Hor, and the Rakyat Expressway from Bukit Tiu to Kampung Berangan Mek Nab.

On the Central Spine Road project, he said that six projects were currently at the planning stage and would be proposed under the 12MP, including Package 1 from Kuala Krai to Sungai Rakit Bridge, and Package 3A, the Gua Musang East-West Link. — Bernama