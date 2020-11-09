Ismail Sabri apologises to local football fans as Malaysia Cup gets postponed due to Covid-19

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that Putrajaya decided to delay the tournament because players are exposed to risk of Covid-19 due to the physical contacts that occur during matches. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has apologised to local football fans today as the Malaysia Cup is postponed due to Covid-19, ahead of its scheduled quarterfinals this week.

“I have to apologise to local football fans as we have to postpone the Malaysia Cup even though there was no audience [in stadiums] to avoid the risk because the sport will involve touching that could expose the players to the dangers,” he said in a press briefing.

He added that the announcement of conditional movement control order (CMCO) across all peninsular states except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan also played a role in this decision.

The Malaysia Cup is on its 94th edition making it one of the oldest sports tournaments in the country, and has entered quarter-final rounds.

Eight teams had qualified and were scheduled to play on November 12: Terengganu, Perak, Johor Darul Ta’zim, Kuala Lumpur, UiTM, Kedah, and Selangor.