Acting Perak police chief says 5,700 cops ready to enforce CMCO in the state

Police conduct roadblocks at the Jepalang Toll in Perak, November 9, 2020. Acting Perak police chief Datuk Goh Boon Keng said 1,800 officers and members were currently involved in implementing 51 roadblocks covering 23 locations on the borders of the state and districts (28). — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, Nov 9 — A total of 5,700 police officers and personnel in Perak are ready to be mobilised to carry out their duties of monitoring and ensuring compliance of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) statewide from today.

“In addition, 450 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance monitoring teams are also mobilised,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

Goh, who is also the Perak deputy police chief, said the police took the initiative to make public announcements on SOP compliance through police patrol car teams that patrolled the assigned areas.

He urged all parties to comply with the SOP and the rules set in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama