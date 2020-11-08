Muhyiddin conveys condolences to families of heli crash victims

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his family today conveyed their condolences to the families of the two people killed in a helicopter crash in Taman Melawati today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his family today conveyed their condolences to the families of the two people killed in a helicopter crash in Taman Melawati, Ampang here today.

In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin said he hoped that the families of those killed would exercise patience at this time.

He also said that he was saddened over the accident and prayed that the injured victims would recover quickly.

Two light helicopters on a training flight collided in mid-air close to noon today, resulting in one crashing in Taman Melawati and killing the two men on board.

Police identified the dead as the pilot, Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, who had been with the Royal Malaysian Navy, and passenger Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41, a businessman.

The other helicopter, also carrying two people, managed to land safely at a nearby school ground. On board were former Malaysian Airline System Berhad CEO Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, 66, the pilot, and a woman passenger, Tan Chai Eian, 51. — Bernama