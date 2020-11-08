Ministry says 2020 National Sports Day celebration cancelled over Covid-19 concerns

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The 2020 National Sports Day (HSN) celebration has been cancelled following a surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide, said the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

KBS in a statement today said the decision to cancel HSN 2020 was a precautionary measure by the ministry to avoid the risk of spreading Covid-19 among the community and to preserve the well-being and safety of all parties.

“This is in line with the media statement issued by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican on October 2, regarding the postponement of the celebration by taking into account the rising number of Covid-19 cases in early October,” he said.

At the same time, KBS also reminds all athletes to stay healthy and active and always take care of themselves and comply with standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council, Ministry of Health, KBS and relevant Local Authority regulations. — Bernama