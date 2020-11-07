Youth and sports minister says Budget 2021 an effort to develop high performance sports in Malaysia

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the Budget 2021 tabled yesterday was a comprehensive effort for the development of high performance sports. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) lauds the action of the government in not forgetting the importance of investment in sports development and the preparation of the country’s high performance sports athletes.

Its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the Budget 2021 tabled yesterday was a comprehensive effort for the development of high performance sports.

Through the Budget 2021, the government has allocated RM55 million to continue the existing sports development programmes, namely, hockey, rugby, badminton and cycling in addition to the women’s athlete development programme and e-sport for 2021.

“The announcement also shows part of the planning that has been submitted by KBS to start the athlete development programme for several other core sports such as athletics, swimming, diving, gymnastics, tenpin bowling, squash and golf starting in 2021 as well.

“The identification of the sports is based on several factors including the potential to contribute medals to the country on the international stage apart from offering a large number of events and medals,” he said in a media statement, today.

Reezal Merican said the continuation of the National Football Development Programme (NFDP), Mokhtar Dahari Football Academy (AMD) and also the preparation of high performance athletes under the Podium Programme to face several major sporting events such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) and SEA Games and the 2021 Asean Para Games will continue with specific provisions under the development expenditure of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

At the same time, he had full confidence that the national athletes would continue to strive to achieve more success for the country at various levels of championships.

The Budget 2021 also allocated RM103 million to build, upgrade and maintain sports facilities nationwide, including providing an income tax relief limit for lifestyle which is increased to RM3,000 with an additional RM500 for sports-related expenses. — Bernama