Knife used in Siti Nur Surya’s murder found, say Terengganu police

KUALA BERANG, Nov 7 ― Police have recovered the knife, believed to be used in the murder of Siti Nur Surya Ismail.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Mohd Adli Daud said the knife which was believed to have been taken by the suspect from the victim’s house was found by the roadside of the Telemong Highway here, three days after the incident.

“We found the vegetable knife about three to four kilometres from the victim’s house in Kampung Lubuk Batu, Telemong,” he said when met by reporters after the integrated Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance operation in Hulu Terengganu, last night.

Mohd Adli said about 20 witnesses including family members of the suspects and the victims had been called up to give their statements on the incident.

In the incident on last Sunday, the 19-year-old girl was found dead with slash wounds on her body and left arm severed by her 15-year-old sister, Nor Liyana Syuhada, 15, when she returned from school at about 2.30pm. ― Bernama