Health minister: Govt to implement salary adjustment for contract medical officers from UD41 to UD43

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba says a salary adjustment will be implemented for contract medical officers from grade UD41 to grade UD43. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 ― The government has agreement to implement a salary adjustment for contract medical officers from grade UD41 to grade UD43, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Speaking at a media conference after the tabling of Budget 2021 at Dewan Rakyat yesterday, he said the Health Ministry (MoH) is also planning to absorb the contract personnel into the ministry after the salary adjustment has been carried out.

“They (UD41) will be given the salary level of UD43, compared to permanent medical officers at UD44,” he said.

In this regard, MoH also planned to send local medical officers to serve in England, United Kingdom and the terms and conditions for the programme is being updated.

He said the move would enable the officers involved to be given the qualification for promotion apart from being trained as medical specialists.

Asked on the commitment of the government to obtain Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Adham said apart from joining global Covid-19 vaccine allocation plan, COVAX, the government is also forging 'bilateral arrangement’ with several other vaccine candidates to obtain vaccine access.

He added that when the vaccine has been obtained, priority would be given to frontliners as well as high-risk groups who may infected such as children.

“Access to vaccine is expected in the first quarter of next year,” he said. ― Bernama