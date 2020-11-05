Terengganu murder: Family still traumatised over Siti Nur Surya’s horrific death

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 5 ― The family of Siti Nur Surya are still traumatised and unable to set foot in their residence in Kampung Lubuk Batu, Telemong, which was the location of the 19-year-old girl’s murder last Sunday.

The victim’s father, Ismail Muda, 58 said after the horrific incident on his fifth child, the family could not find the strength to return to their home, and are currently residing temporarily in the house of his late grandfather in Kampung Beladau Selat, Kepong.

“I can still picture the body of Siti Nur Surya lying in the pool of blood in the living room of our house, and that makes me unable to return to our home in Telemong after the incident.

“Only my sons are commuting daily to check on the house and to collect items such as clothes as no one is willing to spend the night there at the moment.

“Meanwhile, my wife (Zaini Musa), 55 who is suffering from brain cancer, cannot be left alone for a long period of time. Before this, the victim would take care of my wife when I am not around, but now I have to attend to my wife with the help of my other six children,” he said when met in Kampung Beladau Selat here today.

Earlier, Terengganu Welfare, Women and Family Development, National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat and state Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Utilities and Green Technology Committee chairman Dr Mamad Putih visited the family.

Last Sunday, the teenage girl was found dead with slash wounds on her body and left arm severed by her 15-year-old sister, Nor Liyana Syuhada, 15, when she returned from school at about 2.30 pm.

Following the incident, a Form six student who is also the schoolmate of the victim was detained and remanded for seven days beginning last Tuesday to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Muhammad Faris Akram said even though it happened five days ago, their mother is still looking for Siti Nur Surya despite being told of her death.

“The deceased was the closest child to mother and now when others took over the task, my mother is asking where did Siti Nur Surya go. But when mother recalled that the victim has died, she becomes sad and lost in thought.

Meanwhile, Hanafiah Mat said the state government through the Social Welfare Department will provide counselling services to both families of the victim and suspect who are still traumatised by the incident. ― Bernama