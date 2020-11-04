Nothing for us to debate since you’ve been convicted, Dr Mahathir tells Najib

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pictured at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has dismissed Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s invitation to a public debate.

On Twitter, the Langkawi MP said he saw no need debate with Najib, who is also a former PM.

“There is no reason to debate with Datuk Seri Najib Razak who has had all the charges against him proven in court," Dr Mahathir said.

He was referring to Najib’s conviction on July 28 by the High Court here on seven charges of money, laundering, criminal breach of trust, and abuse of power over RM42 million that belonged to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Yesterday, Najib responded to a user comment on Facebook by saying he was ready to debate Dr Mahathir at any opportunity.

“No problem. When I was prime minister, he asked me to a debate but I did not want to. When he became the seventh prime minister, I asked him to a debate but he did not want to.

“Since we are both no longer prime ministers, we can debate if he wishes to. Anytime!” Najib wrote.