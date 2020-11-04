DBKL offering tax rebate to premises owners amid pandemic

A bird's-eye view of Kuala Lumpur July 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Building owners unable to lease out their premises due to the Covid-19 outbreak can apply for a vacancy allowance that entitles them to a refund of assessment tax (rebate), said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

DBKL said in a statement today that vacancy allowance is the assessment tax return (rebate) for vacant and unoccupied buildings as provided in Section 162, Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171).

The city council said it was aware of the effects brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic which had affected several sectors in the country including in Kuala Lumpur.

“A lot of premises, residential as well as commercial properties are not leased out for a relatively long period of time,” said the statement.

According to DBKL, there are 646,061 properties of assessment tax accounts in Kuala Lumpur for this year, of which 529,770 are residential premises while 116,291 are commercial.

Applications can be made at the DBKL headquarters here.

The form can also be downloaded at www.dbkl.gov.my. — Bernama