Malaysia reaches new record high of 12 Covid-19 daily deaths, with 1,054 new cases

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The Health Ministry today reported a record high of 12 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, as Malaysia recorded 1,054 new cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today said the 12 deaths bring the total death toll in the country to 263.

The previous record was 10 deaths reported on October 23.

Dr Noor Hisham also said today there were 875 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 23,995.

“The 1,054 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 34,393,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

MORE TO COME