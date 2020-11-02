Bukit Aman confirms Lokman Adam under probe for remarks against PM Muhyiddin

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is being detained for investigation into remarks made online against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, federal police said today.

In a statement, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed Lokman’s arrest yesterday, adding that the politician will be remanded one day to facilitate investigations into a video uploaded on Facebook.

Huzir said Lokman is being investigated under three laws: Section 506 of the Penal Code which deals with criminal intimidation, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for misusing networking facilities, and the Minor Offences Act 1955 for unruly behaviour.

“The suspect’s arrest was made on November 1 at around 11pm and the gadget believed to be used to upload the viral video has also been confiscated.

“Remand application on the suspect has been made and allowed for one day. Further investigation is still being carried out,” the senior policeman said in a statement.

During a Facebook live session discussing the upcoming Budget last night, Lokman had told his viewers that he was approached by several police officers, before the video broadcast was cut short.

In a subsequent post on his Facebook page, he claimed that he was being held for alleged criminal intimidation and asked his lawyer to meet him in Bukit Aman.



