With Batu Sapi, Sarawak polls on the horizon, Muhyiddin admits uphill struggle to contain Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) arrives for a meeting with community leaders at the Pagoh Sports Complex October 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today acknowledged that it will be difficult to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the Sarawak state election, if it is held soon, and the Batu Sapi parliamentary by-election set for Dec 5.

He said the Election Commission (EC) has also admitted that nobody else can help go down to the ground to help it conduct the elections due to the fear of the disease.

“The Batu Sapi by-election is to be held soon. Not long after that will be the Sarawak state election. I am not sure how we are going to keep Covid-19 in check then.

“The EC is saying that nobody else is prepared to help it conduct the Batu Sapi by-election on the ground due to the fear of Covid-19,” he said when addressing community leaders of his Pagoh parliamentary constituency at a meeting at the Pagoh Sports Complex here.

The EC has set Nov 23 for nomination, Dec 1 for early voting and Dec 5 for polling for the Batu Sapi by-election. The Sarawak state election is due sometime in the middle of next year. — Bernama