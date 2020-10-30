Ismail Sabri: With no new cases, CMCO in Kedah village ends tomorrow

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya October 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kampung Padang Che Mas, Baling, Kedah, will end tomorrow as scheduled, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said as of today, the Health Ministry has not detected any Covid-19 positive cases in the area after screenings were conducted.

“Therefore the National Security Council has decided the expiry date of October 31 for the CMCO for Kampung Padang Che Mas, Baling, Kedah will end as planned,” Ismail said during his press conference.

