Sabah govt to provide RM300 aid to tourism sector activists, says state tourism minister

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — The Sabah government will channel a RM300 assistance each to tourism industry activists in the state to help ease their burden after their source of income is affected by the spread of Covid-19.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the RM300 assistance would be channelled to 3,957 individuals including mountain guides, porters, tour guides and dive masters.

“The Sabah government has approved an increase in the Covid-19 Prihatin Assistance allocation by RM160 million, and of that amount, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment receives more than RM1 million,” he said.

Jafry said this in a meeting with the members of the Board of Directors of Sabah Parks (TTS), Mountain Guides Association and Porters Association, here, today.

Among the matters discussed at the meeting were the welfare of TTS staff and efforts to upgrade the tourism infrastructure in Sabah to enable it to compete with the international tourism sector.

Jafry also called on all affected tourism sector activists following the spread of Covid-19 to remain resilient, and at the same time, improve all existing tourist attractions in preparation for future tourist arrivals. — Bernama