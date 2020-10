Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya October 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The Health Ministry has opened a second Covid-19 low-risk quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC) in Dewan Perbadanan Labuan, to treat the rising number of cases in the federal territory.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the centre commenced operations today.

“The second centre has 140 beds, and increasing the number of beds in Labuan’s PKRCs to 317,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME