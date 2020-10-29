Covid-19: Johor Bar issues circular on closure of JB’s civil courts after two positive cases detected

Johor Baru's civil courts have halted operations until further notice. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 29 — The Johor Bar has asked its members who came into contact with two court interpreters who tested positive for Covid-19 to get tested.

In a circular posted in the Johor Bar’s official Facebook page, it also stated, ”All operations at the Johor Baru High Courts (Civil) and Subordinate Courts (Civil) at Bangunan MSC Cyberport are ceased until further notice.”

The circular was signed by Johor Bar chairman Shahareen Begum Abdul Subhan.

It also said the Johor Baru Court director will be contacting the Health Ministry for further directives as well as sanitisation of the premises.