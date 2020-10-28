Trader who posed as cop and stole police patrol car charged in court today

A pair of siblings who stole a Honda Civic MPV from the North Seberang Perai District Police Station over the weekend arrive at the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on October 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 28 — A trader who posed as a policeman and stole a new patrol car from the North Seberang Perai district police headquarters over the weekend was charged with theft and impersonating a policeman at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Mohamad Azrullah Mohd Rodzi was slapped with six different charges over his weekend escapade in the patrol car, including one other theft and robbery charge, when he was brought to court this morning.

The 33-year-old, who sells ikan bilis for a living, claimed trial to all of the six charges levelled against him.

Mohamad Azrullah was charged with stealing a new Honda Civic belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police at the MPV division of the North Seberang Perai district police headquarters at about 9.15pm on Saturday.

He faced another charge of attempting to rob a 49-year-old man, Tang Chye Hong, at a shop along Jalan Permatang Manggis in Tasek Gelugor at about 10pm on the same day.

He also allegedly stole two mobile phones from Nurul Atieka Mazlan, 21, at a mobile phone shop in Pokok Sena, Tasek Gelugor at about 10pm on the same day.

He then faced three charges of impersonating a policeman while committing all three offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Aisyah Al Humairah Kamaruzaman offered a bail sum of RM10,000 for each of the offences.

Azrullah’s counsel, Muhaimin Hashim, asked for a lower bail sum as his client has irregular income with a family to support.

“I would like to request for my client to be sent to Hospital Bahagia, Ulu Kinta in Perak today for mental evaluation for a month,” he told the court.

Magistrate M. Kalaiarasi allowed bail at RM6,500 with one surety for the first case; RM6,000 with one surety for the second case; and RM5,000 with one surety for the third case.

She also allowed Muhaimin’s application for Azrullah to be sent to Hospital Bahagia for mental evaluation.

She then set November 27 for mention of the case.

Earlier, outside the courtroom, North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor told the media that Azrullah and a 21-year-old woman were arrested in Shah Alam at 2.05am on Sunday, about five hours after the patrol car was stolen.

He said the suspects were found with the vehicle and two mobile phones.

“It turns out that Azrullah has nine previous records including drug offences,” he said.

He said the female suspect was actually a victim who was forced to follow Azrullah in the patrol car.

“I want to explain here that the female suspect was not Azrullah’s girlfriend as rumoured online and that she was released on Monday,” he said.

He said the woman was forced to follow Azrullah as he claimed to be a policeman at the time.

“She thought he was a policeman so she was scared and followed him,” he said, while adding that this was not a kidnapping case.

He said she had subsequently lodged a police report against Azrullah over the alleged theft of her two mobile phones and RM800.

He said Azrullah’s 32-year-old brother, who allegedly went with Azrullah to steal the patrol car, was also arrested at about 5.30am on Sunday at a house in Bukit Mertajam here.

He said the man tested positive for drugs and will soon be charged in court for separate offences.

He said the police are still conducting an internal investigation into the theft of the police car.