Sungai Selangor pollution: Remand of eight men extended for six days

The suspects from a company allegedly responsible for Sungai Selangor’s odour pollution are pictured at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 ― The remand of eight men, including a director of a company repairing and selling construction machinery, in connection with the pollution of Sungai Selangor, have been further extended six days from today.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan granted the remand extension on the eight, aged between 28 and 66, till November 3 following an application by the police to facilitate investigations.

The suspects, who had earlier been remanded for seven days from October 22, were brought to the Selayang Magistrate's Court between 9.20am and 10.20am.

They are being held for investigation under Section 430 of the Penal Code for allegedly committing mischief by causing a diminution in the supply of water for agricultural purposes, or food or drink for human beings or animals.

The section provides for a jail term of between five and 30 years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) detected an abnormal odour at the raw water source at 12.38am on October 19 which led to the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant (LRA) operations to be stopped.

The shutdown disrupted piped water supply to 1,292 areas in several Klang Valley districts. ― Bernama