Covid-19: Three schools in Dungun ordered to close

Terengganu Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Alias Razak said the three schools have been closed to facilitate sanitisation works after students tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 28 — Three schools in Dungun district have been ordered to close from today, as students have been confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Terengganu Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Alias Razak said the schools were Sekolah Kebangsaan Kerteh 1, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ketengah Jaya and SMK Teja Putra.

“Sekolah Kebangsaan Kerteh 1 and SMK Ketengah Jaya were ordered to close for seven days starting today, while SMK Teja Putra would be closed for 14 days.

“These three schools have been closed to facilitate sanitisation works after students tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

Terengganu recorded 35 active Covid-19 cases including 11 new cases today. — Bernama