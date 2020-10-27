Covid-19: Kuching enters red zone again with 16 new local transmissions, 12 coming from Baki cluster

Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas revealed that from the total number of cases today, 12 are from the Baki cluster. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 27 — Sarawak recorded 16 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in Kuching today, as the district is once more labelled a red zone.

In the daily press conference on Covid-19 updates in the state, Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas revealed that from the total number of cases today, 12 are from the Baki cluster.

The 12 from the Baki cluster are aged between seven and 75, including three primary school pupils and two secondary school students.

An Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) was announced today for Kampung Haji Baki from October 28 to November 10.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 819.

“Twelve new cases were detected through active contact tracing in Kampung Haji Baki. These cases have undergone screening on October 24 and the rT-PCR test results on October 25 showed that they tested positive for the virus. All are close contacts of the index case.

“These cases are in the age range of seven to 75 years, with three being primary school pupils, two secondary school students, five adults and two senior citizens. Only one case displayed symptoms of Covid-19. All cases have been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) isolation ward for further treatment,” he said.

On other new cases, Uggah revealed that three new cases were detected through close contact screening at a private health facility in Kuching.

“These cases are contacts of the 798th case that was reported on October 26.

“All of these cases have undergone private screening at a private health facility on October 26 after the 798th case was confirmed positive. The results of the rT-PCR test found that these cases were positive for Covid-19 on the same day,” he said.

The other new case was detected through active contact tracing conducted by the Sarawak State Health Department on October 25.

Uggah explained that the case involved a local man doing business in one of the leading business areas in Kuching City.

“The case underwent screening on October 25, and the rT-PCR test results on October 26 has found that the case tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

All the four cases have no history of travel to high-risk infection areas and had no contact with positive cases. All have been admitted to SGH’s isolation ward for further treatment.

As the sources of infection is still under investigation, these cases are classified as local transmissions based on the early history of the patients’ movements, until the actual causes are found. Contact tracing is being done actively.

Uggah also informed that four clusters are still active in Sarawak, namely the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster in Kuching, Putra Cluster in Bintulu, Baki Cluster in Kuching, and Seladah Cluster in Kuching.

Meanwhile, Uggah informed that there were four cases of recoveries and discharges for the day — two in SGH and two in Miri Hospital.

“As of today, 736 or 89.87 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 64 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 63 cases are being treated at SGH, and one case at Miri Hospital.

He added that there were no cases being treated at intensive care units.

As for persons-under-investigation (PUIs), there were 20 new cases, with three still awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,011 to-date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 170 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Tuesday. This brings the total of current PUS to 2,030 individuals at 23 hotels statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 28,388.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.32 per cent of total cases. — Borneo Post Online