Report: Muhyiddin met with allied party heads before going to PMO

An Umno source said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin met with the heads of all parties aligned with the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition including those from Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin met with leaders of aligned parties this morning ahead of a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the government’s failed bid for a proclamation of emergency.

News portal Malaysiakini reported an Umno source as saying this meeting was attended by the heads of all parties aligned with the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition including those from Sabah and Sarawak.

However, the source said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was not at this meeting.

When asked if the Umno president had been represented by a proxy, the source said he was unsure.

“What I can confirm is Zahid did not attend.

“And secondly, the meeting was for the presidents of the political parties that support PN,” the person was quoted as saying.

Since then, Muhyiddin and his ministers have gone to Putra Perdana where they were expected to convene a special Cabinet meeting to discuss Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s disagreement with their proposal for a proclamation of emergency in Malaysia.

After consulting the Conference of Rulers yesterday, Al-Sultan said he did not see any need for such a proclamation in Malaysia or any of its territories on grounds that the government has competently handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Agong advised politicians to stop their feuding and to cooperate in ensuring the federal Budget was passed when it is tabled next month.