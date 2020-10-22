Ismail Sabri: EMCO in nine prisons, Lahad Datu Felda; extension for six places in Semporna and Kunak

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a daily press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said nine prisons in peninsular Malaysia will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting today until November 4, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases there.

He said five of the nine prisons and their adjacent staff quarters are located in the northern peninsula: Perlis; Sungai Petani in Kedah; Taiping, Kamunting and Tapah in Perak.

He added that the remaining four are located in Selangor, listing them as Sungai Buloh Prison, Puncak Alam Prison, and the men’s and women’s prison in Kajang.

The minister also announced an EMCO for the Anjung Teduh Felda Sahabat Lahad Datu locality starting this Saturday to November 6.

He added that EMCO has been extended for six localities in Semporna and one locality in Kunak for the same dates.

He said sundry shops in designated EMCO areas will also be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm daily.

“Usually we send dry goods and foods to those in EMCO areas, but we also know that the needs of the rakyat are more than just that.

“For example, those who have newborns need milk formulas and diapers. That is why we decided to let sundry shops operate during the EMCO period,” he said.

