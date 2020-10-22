Eddin: Ministry yet to receive investigation results on SUKE concrete slab incident

A woman escaped with just an injured left hand when a concrete slab from the construction of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) fell and hit her car September 19, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA PILAH, Oct 22 — The Works Ministry has yet to receive the results of an investigation into the incident of a car being hit by a concrete slab that fell from the construction of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) on September 19.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith said that the process requires time to ensure that it is done comprehensively, thus determining any form of action to be taken against the companies involved.

He said that such an incident should serve as a lesson to other contractors in ensuring that safety issues involving road users are given the utmost priority.

“This is also aimed at ensuring prevention of the incident from recurring.

“We will not compromise on the safety of the public, always improving it from time to time,” he told reporters after a working visit and handover of thermal scanners, here, today.

