Efforts ongoing to relocate factories situated near rivers in Selangor, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at the Selangor state secretariat building in Shah Alam October 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — Efforts are ongoing to relocate factories and manufacturers who are currently situated close to rivers supplying raw water supply to those in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

Speaking at a press conference here, Amirudin said that the Department of Environment (DOE) had previously identified some and had notified the respective local councils, adding that actions are being taken against some, while there are no actions towards others.

“Yes, yes! That’s our intention, and of course we need time to relocate them because sometimes some of the factories are legal factories,” he said when asked if the Selangor government would be undertaking action to relocate premises which are operating close to rivers.

Amirudin, however, noted that a win-win solution is needed, especially when the factories or companies are huge contributors to the state economy, and are operating legally.

“So anything we have to do, but we are committed. I have personally already ordered YB Ng Zhe Han and YB Hee Loy Sian to check with local councils ever one or two months, and carry out cleaning up activities as best as we can and to expedite the relocation process, especially those that are legal, and those with factories that are economically capable,” he added.

Ng is the Selangor exco for local government, public transportation and new village development, while Hee oversees the portfolio for state environment, tourism and green technology, Orang Asli and non-Islamic affairs.

Many have expressed concern over the close proximity of many factories in Selangor to rivers, especially given the repeated river pollution incidents.

Amirudin today revealed that eight water pollution episodes have happened this year alone.

On Monday, Air Selangor issued a stop-work order on its Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants after suspected contamination was detected in Sungai Selangor.

It said the unscheduled water cut affected 1,196,457 accounts in 1,292 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

In the press conference earlier, Amirudin said that water supply has since been restored to 90 per cent of the areas affected by the water supply disruption.