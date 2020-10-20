Umno Youth calls for temporary truce among warring political parties as Covid-19 fight takes precedence

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki is pictured at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has urged all political parties to stop squabbling and focus on national reconciliation to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the situation now is worrying because the recent rise in cases has affected people’s livelihoods and economic growth.

“I have met many people who have expressed their concern about this unprecedented phenomenon.

“I think this is the right time for politicians, regardless of their affiliations, to declare a ceasefire and think of the best solution for the well-being of the people.

“Perhaps, this is the best time for all parties to put their political differences aside and focus on the national reconciliation agenda,” he wrote in a Facebook posting.

Asyraf stressed that his suggested “national reconciliation” did not mean that each party should disregard its political identity or struggles; instead, this would be a temporary truce until the country overcomes the pandemic.

“Political will, commitment and sincerity is required to make this agenda a success.

“Efforts should be made to find the best method to help those who are affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Asyraf also reminded political parties that Malaysians are getting sick and tired of politicians’ seemingly endless power tussle, which could lead to them being punished at the ballot box.

Last week, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to whom he submitted statutory declarations and letters detailing the more than 120 MPs who he claims to have pledged their support to him to form a new government.

The Palace, however, issued a statement saying that no such list was provided by Anwar.

Umno supreme council members were set to meet today to discuss its continued cooperation with the Perikatan Nasional government after announcing last week that it might withdraw its support for the coalition.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan had said the party would present its demands in the form of a letter to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after the meeting.

However, the supreme council meeting was called off at the eleventh hour following the advice of the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19.