Housewife in Kuantan loses RM10,000 to Facebook ‘friend’

The victim lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday after failed attempts to contact the man to retrieve her money. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, Oct 19 — A housewife lost RM10,000 after being duped by a man she befriended on Facebook who claimed to have inherited his family fortune worth RM1.5 million.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 58-year-old woman claimed she befriended the man, who claimed to reside in the United Kingdom, in December last year.

“The suspect told her that his father was from Miri, Sarawak and that he wanted to come to Malaysia to claim the fortune. In February, the victim claimed she received a WhatsApp message from the suspect, saying that he had arrived in the country.

“The suspect told her that he needed her help to pay the 6 per cent Sales and Services tax (SST) to claim the inheritance as he did not have cash with him. Following which, the woman said she transferred RM8,000 to an account given by the man in March this year and another RM2,000 last October 8,” he told reporters here, today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim became suspicious when her attempts to contact the man to return the money were futile.

She lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday, he added. — Bernama