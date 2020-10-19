Air Selangor: Water treatment plants still not operational yet after early-hours river pollution incident

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said the cause of the pollution has yet to be identified. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The SSP 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants (WTPs) are still not fully operational following a raw water pollution incident in Sungai Selangor in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) also said the cause of the pollution has yet to be identified.

“As of 2pm, the reading of the pollution level in Sungai Selangor was recorded at 0 TON (threshold odour number). However, a reading of 0 TON must be recorded for three consecutive times to ensure that the water is safe to be processed at our plants,” it said in the statement.

The utility company added that a total of 91 water tankers have been mobilised to critical premises as well as residential areas that are affected by the unscheduled disruption.

A total of 34 static tanks, 17 Pusat Khidmat Setempat (PKS) and 21 public water taps have been provided to aid consumers who have been affected.

The list of public water taps and PKS can be found here.

Over one million accounts in Selangor and the Klang Valley were hit with another unscheduled water cut today.

This morning, Air Selangor said it has issued a stop-work order on its Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants due to suspected contamination in Sungai Selangor.

The contamination was detected at around 2am today.

Air Selangor said the unscheduled water cut affects 1,196,457 accounts in 1,292 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

For a list of the affected areas, please click here.