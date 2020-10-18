Third time’s a charm? Dr Mahathir’s newest party nominates him to be PM to save Malaysia again

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya September 3, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) nominated Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today to be prime minister for a third time.

Dr Mahathir’s political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya said the decision was necessary to save Malaysia.

“We the committee members of Pejuang have unanimously agreed to nominate Tun Dr Mahathir as a prime minister candidate to replace the present prime minister pending the 15th general election,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The declaration comes amid political uncertainty on who most MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat support to lead the government.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is currently prime minister, but is being challenged by PKR president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who recently claimed to have the backing of over 120 MPs, enough to form a new government.

Umno has also threatened to pull out from Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance, which could spell the end of the incumbent government.

Rocking the boat further is Umno advisory board chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah voicing his support for a no-confidence motion to table in Parliament against Muhyiddin.

Pejuang’s five MPs — including Dr Mahathir — have also filed their own no-confidence motions against Muhyiddin.

Pejuang was founded just a few months ago by Dr Mahathir after he and the other four MPs were expelled from Bersatu.

The party touts itself as independent. However, rumours have been growing that Dr Mahathir could be teaming up with former rival Tengku Razaleigh to oust Muhyiddin.

The Langkawi MP had also earlier this year backed Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as prime minister should Pakatan Harapan return to power.

Dr Mahathir had in February resigned as prime minister when Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the then ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, resulting in a change of government.