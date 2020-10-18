Police probe woman’s assault claim during party meeting in Teluk Intan

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Kamarudin Mat Salleh said the 32-year-old teacher had lodged a police report at the Teluk Intan Police Station at 11.04pm on the same day. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Oct 18 — Police are investigating an allegation that a woman was assaulted while her sister was punched at a political party meeting in Teluk Intan on Wednesday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Kamarudin Mat Salleh said the 32-year-old teacher had lodged a police report at the Teluk Intan Police Station at 11.04pm on the same day.

“Several individuals have been called to have their statements recorded and investigations are ongoing under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

In a police report that has since gone viral, the woman claimed that she had come to a hotel in Teluk Intan with nine other people at 8.30pm as they were invited to attend a party meeting but were then denied entry.

About an hour later, while standing outside the meeting room, a man whom she knew came out and pushed her down to the floor and then punched her sister’s face, the report stated. — Bernama