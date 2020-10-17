Only one tourism destination closed due to Covid-19, says Perak exco

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi says only one tourism destination in the state has been temporarily closed due to the recent spate of Covid-19 infections. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BATU GAJAH, Oct 17 ― Only one tourism destination in Perak has been temporarily closed due to the recent spate of Covid-19 infections.

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said, however, no other tourist spots were affected so far.

“The closure of the Sunway Lost World of Tambun theme park for 14 days beginning Tuesday was an approach taken by the theme park’s management itself after some visitors were suspected to have been positive.

“The decision to close the theme park is for the purpose of disinfection and to ensure the safety of the workers,” she told a press conference at the launching ceremony of the Geotourism Vouchers #TravelPeraklah and Dark Tourism at Kellie's Castle here last night.

She said the state government through Tourism Perak in collaboration with tourism associations in the state had once again launched the initiative for the recovery of the tourism sector.

He said the latest initiative was a continuation of the second-anniversary celebration of the Kinta Valley Geopark which indirectly aimed at helping travel agencies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This voucher is available at all registered and selected travel agencies with a minimum purchase of a package worth RM299 per person or a three-day two-night package in Perak.

“These travel agencies will promote the latest packages and products under Geopark Perak as a must-visit destination for tourists that will provide opportunities to tourism product operators as well as enhance the activities to promote Geopark Lembah Kinta,” he said.

She added that Kellie's Castle was also continuing with its Dark Tourism programme this year with the Kellie's Night Tour V.3 every Friday and Saturday from 8 pm to 12 midnight throughout October.

She said the new initiative was expected to encourage more domestic tourists to come to Perak and stay for longer periods of time, while helping travel agencies to be more competitive and thrive under the new norms. ― Bernama