EAIC probing escape of main Macau scam suspect following release by MACC

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EIAC) has opened an investigation paper on the incident whereby the main suspect of the Macau Scam case escaped after being released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last Sunday.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan said the commission viewed seriously the incident and its possible causes.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 28 of the EAIC Act 2009 (Act 700).

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said that the police were on the hunt for the suspect.

The man has been identified as Goh Leong Yeong, 32, whose last known address is at Miharja Condo, Bt.2 ½, Off Jalan Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

It was reported that a suspect of a money-laundering syndicate linked to businesses involving local celebrities, had escaped from being arrested by the police by climbing over the fence at the MACC headquarters Sunday with assistance from his two bodyguards, upon being released by the MACC.— Bernama



