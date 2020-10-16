Anwar says under police probe for six cases, including sodomy allegation, claims political pressure

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters after giving his statement to the police at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Called for police questioning, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he is under investigation for six cases including one on a sodomy allegation.

The Opposition leader called the questioning by federal police an attempt to pressure him politically after he had claimed to command majority support in Parliament.

He had initially been called to Bukit Aman here to answer questions concerning a purported leaked list of MPs backing him as the next prime minister.

“Yes, there is, but this is normal and it is a mere political plot to pressure me at such a crucial time,” he said when asked if the police were also investigating him for sodomy.

He said the investigation today however was mostly on politics, the list of MPs and his recent meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“So I said that the meeting was between me and the Agong and it would not be proper for people to know in-depth what happened between me and the Agong,” he told reporters outside Bukit Aman, the national police headquarters.

Anwar said he found it “disconcerting and mind boggling” to be questioned on the identities of the 121 MPs said to support him.

