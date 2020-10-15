Aznel sworn in as political secretary to Perak mentri besar

The Perak Mentri Besar’s Office issued a statement saying that Aznel’s (pic) appointment was to replace Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 15 — Pengkalan Hulu Assemblyman, Datuk Aznel Ibrahim, was sworn in as Political Secretary to Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Mentri Besar’s office at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan at 10:30 am.

The Perak Mentri Besar’s Office issued a statement saying that Aznel’s appointment was to replace Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, who has been assigned new duties. Aznel is also Gerik Umno division’s deputy chief.

Iskandar Dzulkarnain has been tasked with managing the Perak MB’s affairs as Bersatu deputy president and other matters at the federal level. — Bernama