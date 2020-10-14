MyBHA: No directive to disallow foreign tourists from staying at hotels during CMCO

Chinese tourists wearing protective face masks are seen at the Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur January 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Oct 14 — There is no directive from the government or hotel associations to disallow foreign tourists from staying in any of the hotels in the country during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Malaysian Budget Hotels Association (MyBHA) president, Emmy Suraya Hussein said this, however, depended on the hotel operators and to the best of her knowledge, no hotel had set a policy that only local tourists were allowed to stay.

“The matter is subjective because we could not control the hotel operators during the movement control order period starting March 18, (when foreign tourists) were not allowed to stay but throughout the CMCO, it was not an issue.

“We welcome guests to stay unless they do not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH), have Covid-19 symptoms, not wearing a face mask, etc.” she told Bernama here today.

This was in response to a video on an incident where a foreign tourist couple was denied accommodation at a hotel in Seremban that they had booked on an online platform.

In the video uploaded on YouTube yesterday, the couple, believed to be popular YouTube personalities, claimed that they had been in Malaysia since January for the purpose of travelling and promoting local delicacies and the country’s tourist attractions.

The couple who said they also complied with the SOP set by the MOH such as wearing a face mask and practising physical distancing, is now believed to be in Terengganu.

Emmy Suraya said the association did not receive any report on the incident and added that the hotel mentioned by the YouTube personalities was not among its 2,200 members and hoped the unfortunate incident would not happen again in the future.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan MyBHA president, A. Suresh said he had received an explanation from the hotel operator that it was clearly stated in the hotel booking app that the hotel would not accept foreign tourists so as to curb the spread of Covid-19, which the couple might have overlooked and booked a room for October 11. — Bernama