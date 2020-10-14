Education Dept: Two more Labuan schools ordered closed after students test positive for Covid-19

A security guard at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seksyen 11 closes the school gate in Shah Alam October 12, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, Oct 14 — Labuan Education Department director Khaziyati Osman has confirmed that two more schools on the island — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pantai (SMK Pantai) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kerupang (SK Kerupang) — have been ordered closed for seven days after a student from each school tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The affected student from SMK Pantai is said to be a Form Five boy while there are no details about the infected pupil from SK Kerupang. This takes the number of schools on the island ordered to be close to three after SMK Mutiara last Thursday (October 8).

A message from SMK Pantai principal Norazita Md [email protected] to parents today said Covid-19 tests were being conducted on students in the school, especially those who were in close contact with the victim.

“All students of SMK Pantai are undergoing Covid-19 tests beginning 1pm today as part of the school’s effort to control the infection from spreading.

“Students issued with the ANNEX 14b have to undergo home-quarantine accordingly as such the school will be closed beginning today (October 14) until October 20,” she said in a message to the parents today.

Bernama contacted the school and was told that the Covid-19 swab tests would only be conducted on students considered to be close contacts with the affected student and those who did not turn up yesterday were not required to do so.

Meanwhile, SMK Mutiara’s closure (since October 8) has been extended for 14 days, after another student in the school tested positive three days ago with the school now closed for sanitation works.

SK Kerupang is also facing temporary closure for seven days beginning today.

School principal Aini Salleh issued a short message to parents at 12.40pm saying that pupils in the school have been undergoing Covid-19 tests and that the school will closed for a week. — Bernama