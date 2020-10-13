Ex-AG Apandi sues Dr Mahathir, govt; seeks RM2.23 million as compensation over job dismissal

Former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali is pictured at at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, February 24, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Former attorney-general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali today filed a lawsuit against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the federal government, and is seeking compensation of more than RM2.23 million for what he claimed to be an “unlawful termination” in June 2018 of him as the top government lawyer.

In the court documents for his lawsuit sighted by Malay Mail, Apandi is seeking for several court declarations and reliefs, including for the court to declare that Dr Mahathir had committed a misfeasance or misconduct in public office, and a declaration that Dr Mahathir had allegedly caused or induced a breach of contract between Apandi and the federal government.

Apandi is also seeking a court declaration that his dismissal as the attorney-general was not in compliance with the Federal Constitution’s Article 145, and a declaration that his termination as attorney-general was not in accordance with the law and therefore unlawful.

Apandi is also seeking for general damages, exemplary or punitive damages, as well as RM2,233,599.36 in special damages.

In detailing the particulars of the special damages of over RM2 million that he was seeking, Apandi listed these as including loss of remuneration totalling RM1,285,213.68 from July 27, 2018 to July 26, 2021 (or RM35,700.38 in monthly remuneration over 36 months or three years).

Other details listed by Apandi in his bid for the special damages are loss of entertainment allowances totalling RM201,600 (or RM5,600 per month over a 36-month period), loss of housing allowance totalling RM144,000 (or RM4,000 per month over a 36-month period), loss of special allowance for the attorney-general totalling RM360,000 (or RM10,000 per month over 36 months), and loss of other benefits for house maintenance and maid totalling RM109,800 (or RM3,050 per month for 36 months).

In his list of particulars for the special damages sought, Apandi also listed the loss of fringe benefits such as privileged tour equivalent to first class return flight tickets between Kuala Lumpur and London as contained in a 2015 circular amounting to RM90,000, loss of medical benefits, and loss of monetary compensation for loss of 31-days rest day leave that cannot be utilised amounting to RM42,985.68 as contained in 2008 and 2016 circulars.

Previously on September 30, Apandi had issued a letter of demand to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to seek for compensation over his termination as attorney-general in June 2018, saying that he would start legal proceedings if he does not receive an acceptable offer for compensation from the AGC within seven days of the letter.

