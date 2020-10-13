CMCO: Land, air and sea transportation services allowed to operate, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in a statement today said these public transportation services must strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN). — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 13 — All land, air and sea public transportation services, except for cruise ships and holiday cruise ships, are allowed to operate as usual during the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and Sabah.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in a statement today said these public transportation services must strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Public transportation service users who need to travel inter-district or inter-state are advised to obtain police permission or a letter from their employers before embarking on their journey,” he said, adding that it was to ensure that they only travelled for essential purposes, including for emergencies and reasons allowed in the SOPs.

The MKN special meeting on October 12 decided to implement the CMCO in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor for 14 days from October 14 to 27, and Sabah from October 13 to 26.

Following this, Wee said the MKN at today’s meeting had finalised the relevant SOPs including those related to public transport services throughout the CMCO period for these areas.

Wee said the principle of CMCO this time around was to allow all economic and industrial activities to operate as usual, subject to the existing SOPs.

“Workers who commute within the same district as their residence are not required to show their staff pass or any letter from their employers and those who wish to travel from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to other states are advised to get permission from the nearest police station before their journey,” he said.

This includes air travellers via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

“Always remember to wear a face mask and practice physical distancing wherever possible when travelling on public transport or using the stations and terminals. The battle against Covid-19 is our shared responsibility,” Wee said. — Bernama