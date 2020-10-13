Anwar reaches Istana Negara for audience with Agong

A vehicle ferrying Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Istana Negera, Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara for a royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Anwar arrived around 10.30am in a black Jaguar car and did not respond to media personnel who have gathered here since morning.

Police officers also prevented the press from approaching the vehicle and palace entrance.

Anwar’s audience today was to convince the Agong that he has enough support from MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to take over the running of the government from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional.

On September 23, Anwar claimed to have enough support in the Dewan Rakyat with a “strong, convincing” majority of MPs said to be backing him in his bid to unseat the PN administration.

MORE TO COME