Senior minister: Felda Umas, Tawau placed under EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, October 12 — Felda Umas in Tawau, Sabah will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from October 13 to 26.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO will begin at 12.01am tomorrow and will affect 800 households with a total of 17,549 people in the area.

“The meeting today has heard the suggestion by Sabah State Security Council on the rising positive Covid-19 cases in Felda Umas and agreed to implement EMCO in the area,” he said.

Ismail said this meant that movement to and from the affected area would be prohibited for the duration of the EMCO.

“All residents in the affected area will not be allowed to come out from their houses.

“For emergency cases, they’re allowed to come out from the zone, but need to obtain travelling permission from the police,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said that the Health Ministry will conduct targeted Covid-19 screening on all residents in the area.

On food supply, he said that it will be distributed by the state government, which will be coordinated by the State Disaster Operation Control Centre.

He also said the government will deploy personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force, the People’s Volunteer Corp, and local authorities to ensure compliance.