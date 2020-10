The new clusters are Baiduri and Bah Perdana clusters in Kuala Lumpur, the Kolong cluster in Sabah, Bah Tropicana cluster in Selangor, Rinting cluster in Johor and Bah Kasturi cluster in Putrajaya. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Ministry of Health today discovered six new Covid-19 cluster, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah

The new clusters are Baiduri and Bah Perdana clusters in Kuala Lumpur, the Kolong cluster in Sabah, Bah Tropicana cluster in Selangor, Rinting cluster in Johor and Bah Kasturi cluster in Putrajaya.

The new clusters collectively have 75 active cases between them.

