Govt launches RM1.8b Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The government has launched the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy (MCSS) 2020-2024 with an allocation of RM1.8 billion to step up national cyber security preparedness.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) would be tasked with formulating, implementing, monitoring and coordinating the medium term action plan.

The prime minister said the strategy was drafted based on five pillars encompassing 12 strategies, 35 actions plans and 113 programmes as the thrust of the cyber security mechanism is to face any forms of cyber attacks.

“The first pillar, enhances the management of national governance and cyber security by improving the country’s critical information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure as well as raising the ability to deal with cyber security issues effectively.

“In this regard, the National Cyber Security Committee has been established and I have appointed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as chairman to steer the committee,” he said in his opening speech of the MCSS 2020-2024 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

