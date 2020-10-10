NSC orders week-long shut down of 1 Utama mall for Covid-19 screening

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the 1 Utama Shopping Centre will have to cease operations for seven days to allow public health authorities to screen some 800 staff members after four confirmed cases were detected among its workers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The National Security Council (NSC) has agreed to the temporary closure of 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya, Putrajaya said today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the mall will have to cease operations for seven days to allow public health authorities to screen some 800 staff members after four confirmed cases were detected among its workers.

The Petaling Disaster Management Committee had earlier ordered the 1Utama Shopping Mall and Tropicana Golf and Country Resort to close from tomorrow for contact tracing and sanitisation after Covid-19 cases were confirmed at both locations.

Malay Mail had reported this earlier after sighting a leaked circular issued by the committee, but which was pending endorsement from the NSC.

MORE TO COME