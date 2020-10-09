Putrajaya extends TEMCO in four Sabah districts; EMCO in force in seven new areas there

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The government has decided to enforce a further enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven localities in Sabah following rising number of Covid-19 cases there.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the seven localities involved six in Semporna and one in Kunak, both districts which are already under a targeted enhanced MCO (TEMCO).

“The localities in Semporna involve Kampung Bangau Bangau, Kampung Panji, Kampung Air, Kampung Selamat, Kampung Simunul, Kampung Pinggir Bakau, while the one locality in Kunak is Kampung Pangkalan,” the defence minister said in his daily press conference broadcast live from his home where he is undergoing self-quarantine during the Covid-19 outbreak nationwide.

The EMCO in these seven areas will be enforced from October 11 until 25 and will affect a total of 35,643 residents, he said.

Ismail also announced the government’s decision to extend the TEMCO in Semporna, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Tawau, and the Tawau Prison for another two weeks until October 26.

MORE TO COME