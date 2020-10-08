PAS deputy president admits party crosses red line, but still hopes to see rep in Sabah state assembly

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah speaks during Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 23, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — PAS deputy president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah has conceded that his party, on occasion, crossed the red line over potentially divisive policies.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported him as adding, however, that Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor should not be dissuaded from nominating a representative from the party to the state assembly, as this “does not mean we are extremists, or (have) bad assemblymen.”

Mohd Amar, who is also Kelantan deputy mentri besar, said PAS would be an asset to the state assembly because it could bring its 30 years of experience helming the Kelantan state government to the table.

“Based on our experience of administrating Kelantan for 30 years, I believe we can provide a meaningful contribution to Sabah,” he was quoted as saying by the English daily.

“PAS’ contribution can be seen in Kelantan. Muslims and non-Muslims live in harmony and they are not being treated differently.”

In the same interview, the PAS politician criticised Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili for suggesting that sentiment on the ground should be considered first before any decision on the matter is made.

“We disagree with those who said PAS is not fit to be part of the Sabah government. What Maximus had said cannot be accepted,” he said.

“PAS is a registered political party which has never caused any trouble since its inception.

On October 1, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he expected PAS to receive at least one of the six nominated assemblymen spots available in the state government.

In response, the following day, Maximus stated that he disagreed with the proposal since PAS did not contest any seat in the recently concluded state poll, before indicating that the Islamist party’s stance was at odds with multicultural Sabah.

His party PBS is nominally allied with PAS via the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition that won the state election on September 26.