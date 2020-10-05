Two children drown in Kajang water catchment area

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Two children drowned at a water catchment area in Jalan Cheras Prima, Kajang today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Norazam Khamis, identified the victims as Mohd Rayan Ikram, 8, and Nur Farisah,10.

He said JBPM was called to the location after receiving an emergency call around 3pm.

He said the children had been pulled to the waterside by members of the public before a JBPM crew of seven arrived.

“The children were pronounced dead at the scene by the medical team and the bodies handed over to the police,” he told Bernama, adding that the victims were brought to Hospital Kajang for a post-mortem examination. — Bernama