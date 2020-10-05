Cops: 63-year-old Sabahan arrested for lingering in PJ, breaking home quarantine

A man is seen standing at his house gate after being ordered to undergo home quarantine in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A Sabahan man under Covid-19 home quarantine and wearing a pink bracelet was detained for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at Damansara Damai yesterday morning.

The 63-year-old was seen hanging around shop lots in the area at 11.43am, before he was nabbed by police following complaints lodged by the public.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said checks revealed that the man had been instructed to undergo home quarantine from September 28 until October 11.

“When my men arrived at the scene, the suspect tried to cover his pink bracelet with a white cloth to avoid any suspicions.

“The man has been arrested and the remand application will take place tomorrow, October 6 at the Petaling Jaya court,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 15(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, where he could be convicted for up to two years in prison, a fine or both.

The man is said to be in Damansara Damai on a business trip from Sabah.