More than 1,000 tested for Covid-19 in Kelantan last week

KOTA BARU, Oct 4 — More than 1,000 residents in Kelantan have undergone Covid-19 screening from September 27 to yesterday, especially those who have close contacts with individuals with history of travelling to Sabah lately.

Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said those tested were from several places in the state.

"As at yesterday, eight individuals in the state have been tested positive for COVID-19 and they were warded in Tumpat Hospital and Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital," he said when contacted today.

In another development, Dr Zaini denied JKNK issued an order to close mosques which went viral on social media.

“So far, there were no instructions from JKNK. Members of the public should not accept rumours without checking with the authorities.

“The people could seek clarification from mosque committees if they want the true answer. Sometimes there are individuals who made decisions without referring to the authorities which should be National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

He also said no kindergartens or schools in the state have been ordered to close following the recent spike of Covid-19 cases. — Bernama